Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,579 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Zynga were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Zynga by 28.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 359,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after buying an additional 80,288 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zynga by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 14,888 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Zynga by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 125,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zynga by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZNGA. BTIG Research began coverage on Zynga in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.64.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $37,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $421,088.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 96,822 shares of company stock valued at $745,224 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $6.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.67 and a beta of 0.14. Zynga Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Zynga’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

