$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.08. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $61.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.37 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 11.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

FC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Covey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Franklin Covey by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Franklin Covey by 32.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,554,000 after buying an additional 72,626 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Franklin Covey by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the second quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 9.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 640,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,721,000 after purchasing an additional 57,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FC stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,999. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.16 and a 200-day moving average of $41.60. The stock has a market cap of $731.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.72. Franklin Covey has a twelve month low of $23.82 and a twelve month high of $52.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on the organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria; governmental sales channel; coaching operations; and books and audio sales channel.

