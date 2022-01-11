-$0.16 EPS Expected for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) to post ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Anavex Life Sciences’ earnings. Anavex Life Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to $0.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to $3.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Anavex Life Sciences.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVXL. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.83.

Anavex Life Sciences stock opened at $15.47 on Friday. Anavex Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $31.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.19 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average of $19.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVXL. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 30.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

