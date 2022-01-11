$0.23 EPS Expected for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) will announce earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for BOX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.23. BOX posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BOX will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $224.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.62 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on BOX shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

BOX stock opened at $25.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. BOX has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $28.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.81 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.79.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 49,381 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $1,284,893.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,773 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $72,098.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 233,080 shares of company stock worth $6,302,389. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in BOX by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 379.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of BOX by 7.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BOX

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

