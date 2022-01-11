$0.24 EPS Expected for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Black Stone Minerals posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $59.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BSM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $10.50 to $12.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Stone Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSM. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Black Stone Minerals stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $11.60. 7,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,453. Black Stone Minerals has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 370.37%.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

