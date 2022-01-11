$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) This Quarter

Analysts expect that The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) will report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Western Union’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Western Union reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Union will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Western Union.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

WU has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WU. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Western Union by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Western Union by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Western Union by 3,208.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Western Union by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Western Union during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $18.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.26. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. Western Union has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $26.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.47%.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

