$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to report earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.46. Bank of Marin Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $31.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMRC. Stephens started coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,029. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.09. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $42.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.86 million, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

In other news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $336,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 350.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 290.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 95,540.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 120.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

