$0.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report $0.99 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for eBay’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. eBay reported earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eBay will report full year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $3.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $5.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.20. 189,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,922,585. eBay has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.95%.

In other eBay news, Director Logan Green sold 343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $25,676.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,100 shares of company stock valued at $6,197,481. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in eBay by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in eBay by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 17,918 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in eBay by 6.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

