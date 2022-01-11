$1.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) will report $1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Baxter International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the lowest is $0.99. Baxter International reported earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full-year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BAX shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen raised shares of Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.55.

BAX stock opened at $86.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $73.12 and a twelve month high of $88.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,179,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $656,037,000 after purchasing an additional 450,555 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,551,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,220,000 after purchasing an additional 22,839 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,027,000. Cincinnati Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 1,370,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $110,241,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 19,221.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 908,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,068,000 after purchasing an additional 903,777 shares in the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

