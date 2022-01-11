$1.09 EPS Expected for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) will report earnings of $1.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plexus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.11. Plexus reported earnings per share of $1.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Plexus will report full year earnings of $5.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.78 to $6.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). Plexus had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $843.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLXS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Plexus from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plexus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.96.

Shares of PLXS opened at $92.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Plexus has a one year low of $72.46 and a one year high of $101.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.63.

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $235,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,807 shares of company stock worth $1,757,708. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLXS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Plexus by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Plexus by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Plexus by 670.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 23,921 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Plexus by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Plexus by 361.1% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

