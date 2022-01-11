$1.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) to post sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.17 billion. Avient reported sales of $997.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avient will report full year sales of $4.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $4.82 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avient.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Avient had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AVNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $54.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.62. Avient has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $61.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.237 dividend. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.88%.

In other Avient news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $689,338.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Avient by 30.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avient by 21.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 13,209 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Avient by 51.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Avient by 12.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avient by 4.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

