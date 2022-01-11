$1.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2022

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) will post $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the highest is $1.49. The Blackstone Group reported earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full-year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $5.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Blackstone Group.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.33.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $5,062,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,649,349 shares of company stock valued at $461,447,973 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,970,472,000 after buying an additional 7,339,615 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 10,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 13.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 400,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,934,000 after acquiring an additional 47,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 573,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,706,000 after acquiring an additional 30,758 shares during the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BX traded up $6.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.10. 157,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,914,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Blackstone Group has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The firm has a market cap of $83.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.81%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Blackstone Group (BX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX)

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.