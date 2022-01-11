$1.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) will post $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the highest is $1.49. The Blackstone Group reported earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full-year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $5.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Blackstone Group.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.33.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $5,062,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,649,349 shares of company stock valued at $461,447,973 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,970,472,000 after buying an additional 7,339,615 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 10,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 13.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 400,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,934,000 after acquiring an additional 47,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 573,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,706,000 after acquiring an additional 30,758 shares during the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BX traded up $6.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.10. 157,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,914,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Blackstone Group has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The firm has a market cap of $83.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.81%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

