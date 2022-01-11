-$1.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) will report earnings per share of ($1.33) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.93) and the lowest is ($2.05). Albireo Pharma reported earnings of ($1.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full year earnings of ($2.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($2.14). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($6.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.00) to ($4.88). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $3.28. The firm had revenue of $3.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 82.99% and a negative net margin of 444.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.96) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Albireo Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.80.

Shares of Albireo Pharma stock opened at $25.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 8.20. The firm has a market cap of $498.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.41. Albireo Pharma has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $43.41.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 2,151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 90,960.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Albireo Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 36.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

