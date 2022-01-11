$1.48 EPS Expected for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to announce $1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the lowest is $1.46. Korn Ferry reported earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $5.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $639.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.67 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KFY. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

NYSE:KFY traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.69. 3,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,020. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $84.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.80%.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $760,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 11.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 7,281 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,002,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 31,102 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

