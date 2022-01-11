$1.66 Billion in Sales Expected for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) will announce sales of $1.66 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Mattel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.68 billion. Mattel posted sales of $1.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Mattel will report full year sales of $5.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $5.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 57.56% and a net margin of 15.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share.

MAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.68.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $586,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Mattel by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,473,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,468,000 after buying an additional 120,411 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mattel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Mattel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mattel by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 85,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 8,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.86. 1,726,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,403,699. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Mattel has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $23.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.59.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

