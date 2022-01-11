$1.93 Billion in Sales Expected for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) to report $1.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.92 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.94 billion. T. Rowe Price Group posted sales of $1.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full year sales of $7.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.63 billion to $7.66 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.86 billion to $8.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TROW shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $253.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $166.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.43.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $4.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $193.72. 24,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,223. The firm has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52 week low of $152.40 and a 52 week high of $224.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 76.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

