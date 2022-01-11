110,000 Shares in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYG. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 262,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,604,000 after acquiring an additional 83,950 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,815,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000.

Shares of IYG opened at $200.34 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12 month low of $144.95 and a 12 month high of $205.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.84.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

