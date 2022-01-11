$118.51 Million in Sales Expected for Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) will post sales of $118.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Grindrod Shipping’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $118.63 million and the lowest is $118.39 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Grindrod Shipping will report full year sales of $364.64 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $353.12 million, with estimates ranging from $323.35 million to $382.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Grindrod Shipping.

Get Grindrod Shipping alerts:

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $135.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.33 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GRIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grindrod Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Grindrod Shipping in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a report on Friday, October 15th.

GRIN stock traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, reaching $18.70. 330,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,413. Grindrod Shipping has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $19.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the third quarter worth $378,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the third quarter worth $368,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 120.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 20,935 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Grindrod Shipping during the third quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Grindrod Shipping during the third quarter valued at $5,475,000. 7.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grindrod Shipping (GRIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grindrod Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindrod Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.