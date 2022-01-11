12,242 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Purchased by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 12,242 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,877,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Boit C F David acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 1,262.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.63.

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $387.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $404.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $397.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.78. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

