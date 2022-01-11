$145.52 Million in Sales Expected for Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages predict that Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) will announce sales of $145.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Perion Network’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $145.00 million and the highest is $145.95 million. Perion Network posted sales of $118.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full year sales of $466.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $465.52 million to $466.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $597.12 million, with estimates ranging from $596.30 million to $598.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $121.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.90 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PERI shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 22.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 63,753 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,977,000. Premier Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Perion Network by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 76,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 16,753 shares during the period. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Perion Network by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 24,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PERI opened at $21.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.77 million, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.76. Perion Network has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $33.09.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perion Network (PERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.