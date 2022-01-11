$145.52 Million in Sales Expected for Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) will announce sales of $145.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Perion Network’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $145.00 million and the highest is $145.95 million. Perion Network posted sales of $118.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full year sales of $466.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $465.52 million to $466.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $597.12 million, with estimates ranging from $596.30 million to $598.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $121.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.90 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PERI shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 22.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 63,753 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,977,000. Premier Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Perion Network by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 76,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 16,753 shares during the period. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Perion Network by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 24,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PERI opened at $21.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.77 million, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.76. Perion Network has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $33.09.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

