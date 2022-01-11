145,000 Shares in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 145,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.22% of iShares US Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 42,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $110.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.07. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $81.46 and a one year high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

