14,750 Shares in Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) Acquired by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,594,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the third quarter worth $176,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the third quarter worth $2,562,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the third quarter worth $2,005,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the third quarter worth $1,555,000. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTTR stock opened at $15.88 on Tuesday. Matterport Inc has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $37.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.79.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Matterport Inc will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Matterport from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Matterport in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Matterport from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Matterport presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

