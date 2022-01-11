148,400 Shares in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Acquired by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 148,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,492,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of News by 2,486.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of News in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of News by 98.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of News in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of News in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NWSA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.96.

NASDAQ:NWSA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.27. 49,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,190,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.39. News Co. has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.39 and a 200 day moving average of $23.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. News had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

