$163.83 Million in Sales Expected for Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) to report $163.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $166.00 million and the lowest is $161.65 million. Heritage Insurance reported sales of $159.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full year sales of $628.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $626.50 million to $630.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $658.23 million, with estimates ranging from $641.35 million to $675.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $167.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.11 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HRTG shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Heritage Insurance from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE HRTG traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $6.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,541. Heritage Insurance has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.46 and its 200-day moving average is $6.96. The stock has a market cap of $177.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is -29.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRTG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $389,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 9,155 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Heritage Insurance by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Heritage Insurance by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Heritage Insurance by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

