$167.37 Million in Sales Expected for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to announce $167.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $165.90 million and the highest is $169.00 million. Cathay General Bancorp posted sales of $151.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full year sales of $644.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $643.00 million to $646.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $700.97 million, with estimates ranging from $690.20 million to $711.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 41.32%. The company had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

In other news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $128,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATY. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 16.7% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 59,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,708,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,261,000 after purchasing an additional 38,696 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $46.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $33.44 and a one year high of $46.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.66%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

