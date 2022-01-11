$2.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) will post earnings per share of $2.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Synopsys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.37. Synopsys posted earnings of $1.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full-year earnings of $7.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.74 to $7.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.77 to $9.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.00.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $3.62 on Thursday, hitting $333.25. The stock had a trading volume of 10,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,812. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.39. The stock has a market cap of $51.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $217.69 and a 52-week high of $377.60.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 34,488 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.22, for a total transaction of $12,561,219.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 8,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $3,259,219.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 236,722 shares of company stock worth $85,114,661. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,695,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $822,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,567 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,006,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth $156,603,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth $127,122,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,597,000. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

