$2.62 Million in Sales Expected for Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) will report $2.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $7.40 million. Repare Therapeutics posted sales of $140,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,771.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full year sales of $4.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $450,000.00 to $8.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.08 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $14.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Repare Therapeutics.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.89% and a negative net margin of 10,941.61%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RPTX shares. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Bloom Burton started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repare Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.43.

Shares of RPTX stock opened at $15.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $662.75 million, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.30. Repare Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $45.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.70.

In related news, EVP Michael Zinda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $546,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Civik bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $210,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 15.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 412,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,860,000 after purchasing an additional 53,847 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $636,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $272,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $487,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $704,000. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

