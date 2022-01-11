22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “22nd Century Group, Inc. is a plant biotechnology company focused on decreasing/increasing the level of nicotine in the tobacco plant through genetic engineering and breeding. The Company is focused on development of smoking cessation aid and owns and controls several patents. The company’s products include X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation therapy. 22nd Century Group, Inc. is based in Williamsville, New York. “

Separately, Dawson James raised their target price on 22nd Century Group from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

XXII opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $439.38 million, a P/E ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 1.91. 22nd Century Group has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $6.07.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 82.69% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. The company had revenue of $7.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. Analysts expect that 22nd Century Group will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 22nd Century Group news, COO Michael Zercher sold 23,147 shares of 22nd Century Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total value of $49,997.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XXII. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 88,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in 22nd Century Group by 14.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 517,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 64,647 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in 22nd Century Group by 16.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 58,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in 22nd Century Group by 531.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 28,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group during the third quarter worth approximately $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.29% of the company’s stock.

22nd Century Group, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops disruptive plant-based solutions for life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It focuses on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and level of cannabinoids in hemp or cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding techniques.

