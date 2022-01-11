$23.44 Million in Sales Expected for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) will report $23.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.46 million to $27.11 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $19.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $95.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $91.41 million to $99.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $123.57 million, with estimates ranging from $99.92 million to $149.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $23.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.73 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 300.00% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.13) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DCPH. Truist Securities cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.14. The stock had a trading volume of 14,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,337. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.78. The company has a market capitalization of $534.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.52. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $56.88.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

