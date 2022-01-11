2,333 Shares in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Acquired by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.69.

NYSE:WAL opened at $117.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.17 and its 200 day moving average is $104.93. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $65.26 and a 12 month high of $124.88.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $548.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.80 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.41% and a return on equity of 22.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.91%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $414,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $477,167.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

