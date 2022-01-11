$253.13 Million in Sales Expected for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) will post $253.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $255.40 million and the lowest is $250.79 million. RBC Bearings posted sales of $145.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full-year sales of $919.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $900.50 million to $940.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.61 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in RBC Bearings by 588.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $202.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,348. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.38 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.83. RBC Bearings has a 52-week low of $160.51 and a 52-week high of $250.52.

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

