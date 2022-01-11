$26.77 Million in Sales Expected for Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) to announce sales of $26.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.98 million and the lowest is $22.00 million. Berkeley Lights reported sales of $21.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full year sales of $87.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $84.20 million to $90.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $114.20 million, with estimates ranging from $109.10 million to $119.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 78.76% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BLI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

In related news, Director James Rothman purchased 4,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.35 per share, for a total transaction of $97,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 20,704 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $500,001.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Berkeley Lights by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Berkeley Lights by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLI opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. Berkeley Lights has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $92.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $676.77 million, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.64.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

