$3.59 Billion in Sales Expected for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) This Quarter

Analysts expect IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) to report sales of $3.59 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for IQVIA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.61 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.58 billion. IQVIA posted sales of $3.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full-year sales of $13.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.81 billion to $13.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $14.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.56 billion to $15.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover IQVIA.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

IQV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.35.

IQV stock traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $260.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,839. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $170.00 and a 12 month high of $285.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $265.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.15. The company has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a PE ratio of 65.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.41.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% during the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in IQVIA by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in IQVIA by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

