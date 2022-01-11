$3.59 Billion in Sales Expected for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) will announce $3.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for IQVIA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.61 billion and the lowest is $3.58 billion. IQVIA reported sales of $3.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full year sales of $13.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.81 billion to $13.85 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $14.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.56 billion to $15.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover IQVIA.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IQV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.35.

Shares of IQV traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $260.29. 21,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,839. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $170.00 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a PE ratio of 65.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.41.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

