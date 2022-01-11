300,000 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Purchased by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 300,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $19,794,000. TJX Companies comprises about 0.6% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in TJX Companies by 181.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 97.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,557,444. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.79. The company has a market capitalization of $87.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Cowen upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Argus boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.45.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

