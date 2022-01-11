3,058 Shares in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Xperi by 17.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,427,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,740,000 after purchasing an additional 207,312 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Xperi by 32.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 395,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after buying an additional 97,699 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xperi by 2.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 857,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,068,000 after buying an additional 24,360 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Xperi by 2,142.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Xperi by 26.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 329,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,213,000 after buying an additional 69,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XPER. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BWS Financial raised Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xperi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of XPER stock opened at $18.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.66. Xperi Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $17.19 and a 12 month high of $25.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.71.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $219.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.84 million. Xperi had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 12.66%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.50%.

In related news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

