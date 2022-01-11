$368.80 Million in Sales Expected for Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) will post $368.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $364.70 million and the highest is $372.90 million. Triumph Group posted sales of $425.99 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full year sales of $1.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.88 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. Triumph Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

TGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.29.

NYSE TGI traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $20.45. 8,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,811. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.39. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 3.13. Triumph Group has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $24.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Triumph Group by 128.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Triumph Group by 13,098.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Triumph Group by 24.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Triumph Group during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

