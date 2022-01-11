$438.04 Million in Sales Expected for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) will announce sales of $438.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for DraftKings’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $411.90 million to $455.00 million. DraftKings reported sales of $322.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $212.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.86 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.47.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $25.75 on Friday. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.26 and a 200-day moving average of $45.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.91.

In related news, CFO Jason Park sold 88,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $4,125,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Woodrow Levin purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.81 per share, with a total value of $257,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 892,267 shares of company stock valued at $41,630,191. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,780,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,790,000 after buying an additional 676,174 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,298,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,805,000 after buying an additional 898,989 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,266,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,222,000 after purchasing an additional 544,809 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,188,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,308,000 after purchasing an additional 637,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,570,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

