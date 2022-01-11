4,869 Shares in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Acquired by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 6.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,432,000 after purchasing an additional 13,234 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 3.1% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 26,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 5.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 58,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 39.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 14,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.50.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $135.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.91. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $124.78 and a one year high of $156.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 50.96%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

