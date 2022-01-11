51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Trading Up 5.5%

51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) was up 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.40 and last traded at $45.79. Approximately 1,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 236,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.42.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74.
51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $167.82 million for the quarter. 51job had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 14.78%.
51job Company Profile (NASDAQ:JOBS)
51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
