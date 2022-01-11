51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Trading Up 5.5%

51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) was up 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.40 and last traded at $45.79. Approximately 1,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 236,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.42.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $167.82 million for the quarter. 51job had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 14.78%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of 51job by 14.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 218,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,014,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in 51job in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 51job during the 2nd quarter valued at $578,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in 51job by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in 51job by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter.

51job Company Profile (NASDAQ:JOBS)

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

