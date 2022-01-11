$532.73 Million in Sales Expected for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) will report sales of $532.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $536.70 million and the lowest is $527.10 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $510.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $2.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $528.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.08 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 61.08% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of NYSE AMRX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.76. 542,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,479. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.22, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.00.

In other news, Director Gautam Patel bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $210,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chirag K. Patel bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.13 per share, with a total value of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.94% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.