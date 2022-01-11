$552.43 Million in Sales Expected for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) will report $552.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $558.35 million and the lowest is $546.50 million. Apollo Global Management reported sales of $519.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full year sales of $2.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.52%. The company had revenue of $550.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

APO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Global Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $1,425,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 75,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $5,116,211.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 642,534 shares of company stock worth $45,885,389 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 306.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 366.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

APO opened at $68.35 on Tuesday. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.78 and its 200-day moving average is $66.25. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

About Apollo Global Management

Provides asset management services

