$556.90 Million in Sales Expected for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) to post $556.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $497.50 million to $641.00 million. Mr. Cooper Group reported sales of $953.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 41.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full year sales of $3.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.33 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mr. Cooper Group.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.45. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 39.82% and a return on equity of 29.79%. The company had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COOP. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $422,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,000 in the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

COOP opened at $41.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.73 and its 200-day moving average is $39.78. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.59. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1-year low of $26.93 and a 1-year high of $45.27.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

Read More: Nikkei 225 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mr. Cooper Group (COOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.