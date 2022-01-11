$556.90 Million in Sales Expected for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2022

Analysts expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) to post $556.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $497.50 million to $641.00 million. Mr. Cooper Group reported sales of $953.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 41.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full year sales of $3.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.33 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.45. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 39.82% and a return on equity of 29.79%. The company had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COOP. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $422,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,000 in the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

COOP opened at $41.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.73 and its 200-day moving average is $39.78. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.59. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1-year low of $26.93 and a 1-year high of $45.27.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

Read More: Nikkei 225 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mr. Cooper Group (COOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.