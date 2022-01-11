55I LLC Acquires 8,574 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

55I LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 68.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,574 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $168.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.27. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $136.02 and a 1-year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.