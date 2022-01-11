55I LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

55I LLC boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 60.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,852 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America stock opened at $48.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.10. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.57 and a 1 year high of $50.08. The stock has a market cap of $400.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.64.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.