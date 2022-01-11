55I LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

55I LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1,950.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 35,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,288,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

VCR stock opened at $328.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $341.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.89. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

