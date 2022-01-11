55I LLC Purchases 6,201 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

55I LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 178.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 64,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,242,000 after buying an additional 41,179 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO stock opened at $245.19 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $204.37 and a twelve month high of $261.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $252.44 and a 200 day moving average of $246.18.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.