55I LLC Raises Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

55I LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 181.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 492.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epstein & White Financial LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $518,000.

Shares of SCHB opened at $110.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.60. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $90.18 and a 12-month high of $114.19.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

