55I LLC Takes $1.59 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

55I LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 174.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 21,581 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 383.8% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 177,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,735,000 after buying an additional 34,911 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $59.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.72 and a 200-day moving average of $56.14. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $46.17 and a 12 month high of $60.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.