58,319 Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Acquired by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 58,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 21,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 234,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,568,000 after acquiring an additional 14,735 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Truist Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,202,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,519,000 after acquiring an additional 27,907 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after buying an additional 14,571 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stephens upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.18.

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,143,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 108,369 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $6,699,371.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,295 shares of company stock worth $13,852,893. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

TFC opened at $65.25 on Tuesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $47.69 and a 52-week high of $65.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $87.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.59.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

